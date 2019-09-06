Orlando Bloom bought a snake to conquer his fear.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is afraid of the reptiles and so decided to have one as a pet and he ''really fell in love'' with the animal.

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he said: ''I'm afraid of snakes, but I like to confront my fears. I was actually in the garden with my son Flynn and I saw a little snake. He was freaking out so I just picked it up and grabbed it. I had this snake and it was actually really sweet. I got a little aquarium for him and a little heat lamp and did all the things. We named him Wilbur and I really fell in love with him. He would slide in-between my knuckles, he was just so sweet - but he was a gorgeous little thing. Anyway, he wouldn't eat after two weeks so we put him back right where we found him. But, I overcame the fear of snakes and so did my son. We are going to get another one from captivity.''

Orlando also keeps his late dog's skeleton displayed in his home.

Speaking about the unusual tribute to his pet pooch, he said: ''He was 12 and a half [when he died]. I never cried so hard in all my life. I just couldn't stand the idea that he was not going to be around anymore. He's in his favourite pose for me, which is when he's running. I have this window box in my house, it's like a window box where you would sit, and instead of sitting, he's there. It looks like he's running outside. When I see it I smile and I think of him, it makes me happy. It looks like a piece of art.''