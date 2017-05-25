Orlando Bloom ''preserved'' his pointed elf ears from 'Lord of the Rings'.

The 40-year-old actor played Elf warrior Legolas in Peter Jackson's fantasy trilogy - based on J. R. R. Tolkien's novels - and although it's been four years since he last played that character in prequel 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' he has revealed he's kept an iconic prop as a keepsake from his time on the movies.

When asked by host Jimmy Fallon, on his show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', whether he still has the blonde wig, Bloom spilled: ''I haven't got the wig but I've got the ears preserved in Perspex and stuff and I've got that big rig (stilt costume used to make the Hobbits appear small).''

Bloom's character, a Sindarin Elf of the Woodland Realm and one of nine members of the Fellowship of the Ring, required him to wear fake blonde locks over his own dark tresses.

And the British actor reverted back to blonde - albeit much shorter crop - for a recent project.

Bloom said: ''I shot this youth culture movie for the Chinese market which is really cool, it's called 'S.M.A.R.T Chase', so I thought I'd give them a little bit of Leggy with a little bit of me and a little bit of everything.''

'S.M.A.R.T. Chase' is an upcoming British/Chinese action thriller directed by Charles Martin. Bloom stars in the film alongside Simon Yam, Hannah Quinlivan, Lynn Hung, Leo Wu, Jing Liang, and Yanneng Shi.

The script is based on washed-up private security agent Danny Statton, played by Bloom, who is given the rare opportunity to escort a valuable Chinese antique out of Shanghai, but he is ambushed en route. And he is forced to work with his Security Management Action Recovery Team members to save the woman he loves.