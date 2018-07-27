Orlando Bloom stopped his production of 'Killer Joe' earlier this week to berate an audience member for using their iPad.
Orlando Bloom stopped a performance of 'Killer Joe' to berate an audience member for having their iPad out.
The 41-year-old actor is currently starring in the West End show in London and became irate when he spotted a member of the audience using their iPad earlier this week.
Critic Mark Shenton wrote on Twitter: ''Eye-witness account from matinee of @KillerJoePlay: #OrlandoBloom made two unscripted interventions: 'I need YOU to put iPad AWAY NOW!' Then again a few mins later: 'PUT that f**king IPad away now and I will wait' (sic).''
However, a fellow audience member later tweeted Shenton to explain that the person was only using their iPad to charge a fan as the auditorium was extremely hot, due to London's heatwave.
Actor Harry Edwin wrote: ''I was sat behind and although it would have looked bad, in her defence she was only using it for her fan as the auditorium was roasting! (sic).''
Meanwhile, Orlando previously revealed he had been studying animals at the zoo to prepare for his gritty return to the West End.
The actor - who last performed on stage in London in 2007 production 'In Celebration' - had some unconventional methods for preparing for his leading role in the black comic thriller 'Killer Joe'.
Speaking about taking on the part of detective Joe Cooper - who has a side job as a contract killer- he said: ''This play is particularly interesting at this time.
''It's about the disenfranchised American dream. But it's funky and provocative and visceral. It's everything I go to the theatre for.... I will start to look at animals -- I'll go to the zoo.
''I like to find an animal, some kind of creature that helps me to inhabit the character -- their rhythm, beat and pace. I'm quite physical as a person.''
Orlando - who made his name in 1999 after being cast as Legolas in the 'Lord of the Rings' big screen trilogy - revealed he was looking forward to making his return to the West End for the first time in over a decade.
He said: ''I couldn't be more excited. It's a wonderful time to be home and doing such a dynamic, interesting piece of material... I always felt most focused, when I was a kid, when I was on stage. I was exhilarated and terrified.
''That adrenaline rush of being in front of an audience really got me going, made me first fall in love with the idea of becoming an actor.''
Orlando will be performing in the production - written by Tracy Letts and directed by Simon Evans - at Trafalgar Studio 1 until August 18.
