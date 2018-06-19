Orlando Bloom confessed to Cate Blanchett that he had a crush on her when they were filming 'Lord of the Rings' 17 years ago, when he was in his early 20s.
Orlando Bloom used to have ''the biggest crush'' on Cate Blanchett when she played Galadriel in 'Lord of the Rings'.
The 41-year-old actor - who is dating pop star Katy Perry - portrayed elf warrior Legolas in Peter Jackson's fantasy adventure trilogy, and that's not where the fantasy ended for Bloom, as he admits to being attracted to Blanchett's heavenly elf alter-ego.
Appearing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' - which is being broadcast from London this week - on Monday night (18.06.18) with Blanchett sat next to him, Bloom was asked for his first impression of his co-star, and he blushed: ''I can't think - I had such a crush. I had the biggest crush on you.''
The 'Ocean's 8' star was more than five years Bloom's senior at the time.
She joked: ''What was I, 110?''
Orlando then quipped that he was ''spying'' on Blanchett, but not in a ''creepy way'' on set.
He laughed: ''And I was just walking around spying on her from the corner of the room - in a non creepy way!''
Cate - who is married to screenwriter Andrew Upton - suggested, ''Well, it was your character!'' To which Bloom replied: ''No, it was me!''
The 49-year-old actress then told Bloom that she didn't know it was him the first time they met on set of the first film in 2001, because of his long elf hair, but she confessed she thought he was ''cute'' too in character.
She said: ''I didn't recognise you, because the first time I saw you, you had hair - like Fabio hair and blue eyes. And then I just saw you - who is this really cute guy out of drama school - and I didn't put two and two [together].''
