Orlando Bloom had a crush on Emma Bunton when she was in the Spice Girls.

The 40-year-old actor - who is father to six-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - is single again after recently splitting from Katy Perry and during an interview on Baby Spice's Heart Radio Breakfast Show on Thursday morning (27.04.17) he flirted up a storm with the blonde beauty.

Orlando, 40, was on the show to promote his new film 'Unlocked' and he told 41-year-old Emma - who has sons Beau, nine, and Tate, five, with husband Jade Jones - that he has always had a soft spot for the '2 Become 1' singer from her days in the girl group.

Whilst discussing his co-star Noomi Rapace's CIA agent character in his action movie, he said: ''The world's about strong women today, isn't it, of course Emma started that whole women's movement with the Spice Girls ... are you getting back to that by the way? Are those rumours true?

Emma - who was rumoured to be reforming with bandmates Geri Horner and Mel B this summer - replied: ''No, they're not true I'm afraid.''

Orlando cheekily added: ''Aww I'd love to see you jumping around in one of those little outfits again!''

To which a flattered Emma replied: ''Thanks Orlando, I could just get one on now...''

Before he interjected to reveal: ''I had a crush on you, yeah I did, yeah.''

Turning a shade of red on hearing his revelation, Emma asked: ''Did you, was I your favourite?''

Orlando replied: ''Yeah''

Emma teased: ''I'm going to put an outfit on for you now! Just for you!''

Emma also took to Instagram and Twitter to tell her fans and radio listeners that Orlando was in the studio, she tweeted a meme of her, co-star Jamie Theakston and Orlando blowing a kiss, with the caption: ''@orlandobloom in the house!!!! #hot''

And she followed it with a clip of Orlando's confession, to which she captioned, ''orlandobloom admits he has a crush on @EmmaBunton'' with an emoji of a person with their hands in their air celebrating.