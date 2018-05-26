Orlando Bloom would love to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 41-year-old star would happily take on the challenge of portraying a superhero, and admitted although he hasn't been asked to feature in the franchise, he has had meetings to discuss future film projects after taking time out to raise his son Flynn, seven, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, he gushed: ''All the Marvel movies are just phenomenal.

''You know, I really think it's about timing, I've not [been asked] but I've met over there but it's sort of one of those things where I took a lot of time out to raise my son, and after being in a big franchise ['Pirates Of The Caribbean'] it was more about wanting to be there [for him].

''I figured when he turns around to me when he's 10 and he's like 'where were you?' [I didn't want that to happen].''

While Orlando - who is reportedly dating singer Katy Perry - suggested Captain Britain as a possible role, he would be apprehensive because it could mean having to compete with Captain America in a showdown against the first Avenger, who has been played by Chris Evans.

He continued: ''I do read [Marvel comics] a little bit. Who's the British one? Captain Britain! There you go.

''Terrible costume though, and also you've got Captain America so what you going to do? Captain Britain vs. Captain America?''