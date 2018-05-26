'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Orlando Bloom has admitted he would love to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and revealed while he asked been asked to join the franchise, he has been looking at future film roles.
Orlando Bloom would love to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The 41-year-old star would happily take on the challenge of portraying a superhero, and admitted although he hasn't been asked to feature in the franchise, he has had meetings to discuss future film projects after taking time out to raise his son Flynn, seven, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
Speaking on BBC Radio 2, he gushed: ''All the Marvel movies are just phenomenal.
''You know, I really think it's about timing, I've not [been asked] but I've met over there but it's sort of one of those things where I took a lot of time out to raise my son, and after being in a big franchise ['Pirates Of The Caribbean'] it was more about wanting to be there [for him].
''I figured when he turns around to me when he's 10 and he's like 'where were you?' [I didn't want that to happen].''
While Orlando - who is reportedly dating singer Katy Perry - suggested Captain Britain as a possible role, he would be apprehensive because it could mean having to compete with Captain America in a showdown against the first Avenger, who has been played by Chris Evans.
He continued: ''I do read [Marvel comics] a little bit. Who's the British one? Captain Britain! There you go.
''Terrible costume though, and also you've got Captain America so what you going to do? Captain Britain vs. Captain America?''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...