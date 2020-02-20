Orlando Bloom has fixed his misspelled tattoo which is a tribute to his son.

The 43-year-old actor unveiled his latest inking on Instagram last week, an inking which spells his nine-year-old son Flynn's name in Morse code, but fans were quick to point out the code was wrong, with the tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi admitting there was a dot missing.

Now, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has returned to the tattoo parlour to correct the art work.

Luckily, he saw the funny side of the error as he debuted the altered tattoo in a black-and-white snap on Instagram on Wednesday (19.02.20).

He captioned the snap: ''Finally dot it right! How do you make a mistake like that?'' he joked, before blaming a Morse code translator he had found on Pinterest for the spelling mistake.''

Orlando - who is engaged to pop superstar Katy Perry - also included a picture of another new tattoo featuring the name and an image of his dog on the inside of his forearm.

He added: ''Fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy.''

Fans first spotted the mistake after the film star shared the original ink dedicated to Flynn - who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - which also features his date of birth and the time he arrived into the world in January 2011.

Orlando captioned the post: ''new #tattoo can you guess who? (sic)''

Shortly after, the tattooist - whose Instagram handle is @balazsbercsenyi - posted his own snap of the ink, and added: ''A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :) (sic)''

He later uploaded another snap after correcting his mistake and wrote: ''Round 2 with @orlandobloom + we added the missing dot to the morse code, and did a small one in memory of Sidi, his dog + conclusion: never fully trust what your clients find on pinterest + Life is officially back to normal (sic)''