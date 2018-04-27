Orlando Bloom finds it ''very hard to impress'' his seven-year-old son Flynn.
Orlando Bloom finds it ''very hard to impress'' his seven-year-old son.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has revealed Flynn - who he has with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - is one of his biggest critics and is difficult to please.
He said: ''He definitely won't be seeing 'Killer Joe' but he has seen some of 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. It's very hard to impress him but he liked it.''
And the 41-year-old actor - who is currently dating Katy Perry - loves the ''massive adrenalin rush'' he has got from starring in a play.
Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, he added: ''It's fantastic and although it's 17 years old, it feels very current. Most people would not think of me in this role after 'Will Turner' and 'Legolas'. It has sensitive material and is quite dark, shocking and challenging. The appeal of the theatre is the response from the audience. It's like free-falling and a massive adrenalin rush.''
Meanwhile, Orlando previously confessed he will be studying animals at the zoo to prepare for his gritty return to the West End in black comic thriller 'Killer Joe'.
Speaking about how he'll work on the part of detective Joe Cooper - who has a side job as a contract killer - he shared: ''This play is particularly interesting at this time. It's about the disenfranchised American dream. But it's funky and provocative and visceral. It's everything I go to the theatre for ... I will start to look at animals - I'll go to the zoo. I like to find an animal, some kind of creature that helps me to inhabit the character - their rhythm, beat and pace. I'm quite physical as a person.''
The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday (April 27) at 10.35pm.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...