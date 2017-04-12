Orlando Bloom had a ''moment of feeling free'' when he was pictured paddle boarding naked with his then-girlfriend Katy Perry.
The 40-year-old actor was snapped paddle boarding stark naked with his then-girlfriend Katy Perry in Italy in August last year, and has now claimed that he had no idea he would have been photographed at that moment because they'd been ''completely alone'' for five days.
He told the latest issue of ELLE magazine: ''It was extremely surprising. I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen.
''I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days with nothing around us.
''So I had a moment of feeling free . . . What can I tell you?''
The pair - who split last month - have remained close since their break-up, and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star wants to ''set an example'' to young people as he believes their break-up proves it doesn't have to be about hate.
He said: ''We're friends. It's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don't have to be about hate.''
Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Orlando - who has six-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - and the 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker still ''text and talk'', and said they wouldn't completely rule out a reunion.
The insider said: ''[Orlando] is just not ready for a serious relationship, but getting back together with Perry is not out of the question.
''He cares deeply for Perry and they have a very carefree dynamic with each other. They are both free spirits.''
