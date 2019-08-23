Orlando Bloom doesn't want to rush marrying Katy Perry because he's scared of getting divorced again.
Orlando Bloom doesn't want to get divorced again.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star may have asked the 'Roar' hitmaker to marry him earlier this year, but he doesn't want to rush down the aisle as he wants to make sure they're both on the same page in order to eradicate them drifting apart.
Speaking during a new interview on 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist', the 42-year-old actor said: ''It's important to me that we are aligned -- I've been married and divorced and I don't want to do it again. And we're both fully aware of that. She's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged.''
Orlando was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he has eight-year-old son Flynn, from 2010 until 2013, while Katy tied the knot with British comedian Russell Brand in 2010 and divorced him in early 2012.
The 'Troy' star popped the question to the 34-year-old singer, whom he's been dating on and off since 2016, on Valentine's Day while they were in a helicopter.
He explained: ''She loves a big moment. I'm still trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments. The cool thing about what we're doing -- we're learning to do the small together. I think we're both fully aware that it's a mountain to climb and that that mountain won't stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that's what it is. And I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too.''
And Orlando isn't the only one taking things slowly as Katy is happy to follow suit.
She said recently: ''I think we're doing really great, and we're really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically. I'm saying [monster house] like, emotionally. It's important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it's not the same in your 30s, you know.''
