Orlando Bloom has revealed he has his late dog's skeleton displayed in his home.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has revealed the bizarre tribute he has to his deceased pooch in his home, and he has even been positioned in his favourite pose.
He said on Sirius XM: ''He was 12 and a half [when he died]. I never cried so hard in all my life. I just couldn't stand the idea that he was not going to be around anymore. He's in his favourite pose for me, which is when he's running.
''I have this window box in my house, it's like a window box where you would sit, and instead of sitting, he's there. It looks like he's running outside. When I see it I smile and I think of him, it makes me happy. It looks like a piece of art.''
Meanwhile, Orlando is likely to take his pooch with him when he moves in with Katy Perry, with things going from strength to strength for the couple.
Katy, 34, had previously revealed Orlando was ''so nervous'' about proposing.
She said: ''It was Valentine's Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, at this Italian restaurant. Because when I get, like, a pass I just want to stuff my face with pasta and so I get there and he's, like, clean shaven, he's not wearing tennis shoes and I'm like, 'Oh something is going down.' Well, I mean, he was letting me like ... we were ordering everything and it was like, 'Who is this person?' He must have been so nervous - actually he was, he was going like this [takes deep breaths] - and then I thought I was going somewhere and I wasn't and then I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him and we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you have ever seen. It's like, you know when Kanye does that for Kim and you're like, 'Oh my god?' I was like, 'Oh my god!'''
