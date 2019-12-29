Orlando Bloom can't wait to have children with Katy Perry and said she is fantastic with his son Flynn because she is ''like a kid'' herself.
The 42-year-old actor already has son Flynn, eight, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr and he revealed that Katy is fantastic with Flynn because she is ''like a kid'' herself.
Orlando told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Listen, I love kids, I love that she is great with kids and it would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. I mean, she's like a kid so she's unbelievable to kids.
''Our summer vacation - all our family were together but she was with the kids and she loves that.
''She is more than okay with it - she loves kids.''
Orlando also revealed that he and Katy, 35, have a strong relationship because they are both willing to fight for it.
He explained: ''You show me a relationship, I'll show you a lot of heavy lifting, right?
''One thing I really respect more and more as the years trundle on is the union of two people and two people who kind of go, 'Listen, I'm going to get on with this and we're going to fight through this... we're going to hit the mat and pull our inner childs out, they're going to scream at one another and then we're going to put them back together and we're going to keep going'.
''There's something about it that I didn't necessarily comprehend in my youth that I do now.''
Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Katy and Orlando decided to postpone their wedding from 2019 until early 2020 as their busy careers got in the way of planning for their big day.
An insider recently said: ''They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult. The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year.
''They have had to move things around because Katy has grand ideas of where and how she wants things to be.''
