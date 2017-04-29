Orlando Bloom accidentally broke Noomi Rapace's nose on the set of 'Unlocked'.

The 37-year-old actress has been left unable to rectify the damage to her hooter after waiting until shooting had wrapped on their upcoming thriller 'Unlocked' to seek medical attention following the on-camera collision.

Noomi said: ''I broke my nose. It was an accident during one of the action scenes. I got Orlando Bloom's elbow in my face. He was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry, I hit her, I hit her!'

''I heard it crack. I just iced my face and they shaded it with make-up so it looked straight. After the shoot I was like, 'F**k, my nose looks really bad' so I went to the doctor and he said, 'You have a fracture and you should have checked this right away, but now it's too late.'''

In the movie, Noomi plays a CIA agent working to save London from a biological terror attack and admits she took on the role because she's always dreamed of playing a ''female Jason Bourne''.

She said: ''I love Jason Bourne and I always wanted to be a female Jason Bourne. It felt a little bit like that. It's an authentic, rough movie where you can actually feel what it's like to hit the floor.

''It f***ing hurts to scratch your knees. It hurts to get punched. My character, Alice, can fight because she trains hard and has a lot of rage and demons in her that make her good at her work.''

While she likes to do her own stunts, the Swedish star had to face her fear of heights on the film.

She told Empire magazine: ''I'm afraid of so many things but I force myself to face my fear instead of avoiding it.

''There's a scene in 'Unlocked' where I'm hanging 12 storeys and I could see the team on the ground filming. I'm terrified of heights and they were small, like insects.

''My heart was racing but I couldn't tell anyone that I was scared, because then I think it would just take over. So I have to pretend I'm not, to overcome it.

''You know when you feel the blood start to pound in your head? I can't think straight, it feels like my head is going to explode. I'm not sure that I really enjoy it. People think I'm brave but I'm not.''