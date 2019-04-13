Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are keen to have a ''small and intimate'' wedding and are very ''secretive'' about the details.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry want a ''small and intimate'' wedding.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker are ''secretive'' about the details of their wedding because they want to keep it just between their family and close friends.
A source told People magazine: ''They are the happiest couple. Just so excited about being engaged and planning a wedding.
''They are secretive about details, but seem to want something smaller and intimate. They look forward to starting a family together as well.''
Orlando and Katy are said to be ''slowly planning their wedding''.
An insider shared: ''They're slowly planning their wedding but they don't have a date yet. Their past weddings were, of course, very different. They are trying to find a middle ground now ... Orlando always shied away from anything flashy. He doesn't want a huge, celebrity wedding. But they also have many friends that are important to them. They are still figuring out the details. Katy will work with a planner ... Katy and Orlando have been looking forward to this day for a very long time and they are over the moon to embark on their lifetime commitment. They talked about an engagement even before their breakup in 2017 but Katy wasn't ready. She just wasn't ready at first but soon after some time away, she knew Orlando was the right man for her life. They have been very hush, hush about it but have known for a very long time they wanted to be engaged. They have been preparing for this.''
Previously, Katy admitted she didn't expect to marry again.
She said: ''I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things. I mean, I was married when I was 25.
''I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...