Orlando Bloom couldn't help but ''fall in love'' with Katy Perry and admits their relationship came as a ''complete surprise'' to him.
Orlando Bloom couldn't help but ''fall in love'' with Katy Perry.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star admits their romance came as a ''complete surprise'' to him but says they have a ''remarkable connection''.
He told The Times newspaper: ''It is a very odd one. She's a remarkable human being, actually. Completely surprising, because I am not her demographic. I am a little older than her, so I wasn't someone overly familiar with her artistic endeavours when we met. I wouldn't have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways.
''You don't pick who you fall in love with. And then you come around and there's all sorts of things that happen in between, right? We had a really remarkable connection. And it's difficult. She's on tour, I'm doing a play, everything evolves. I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling. So we will see.''
Orlando's comments come after it was revealed that the couple's relationship is more ''serious'' than ever after they rekindled their romance following a year apart.
A source shared: ''Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious. They are both excited about it and don't want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well. [Orlando] seems very happy. It's obvious that they both missed each other after their split. Their relationship seems stronger now. Orlando got sick of being single. Dating different women is not so alluring to him anymore.''
