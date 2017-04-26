Orlando Bloom accepts he ''broke the internet'' by paddle boarding naked on vacation.

The 40-year-old actor - who has six-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - was photographed enjoying a trip out on the board totally nude with his now ex-girlfriend Katy Perry in Italy in August 2016.

Orlando was quizzed about the unforgettable images during an interview with Nick 'Grimmy' Grimshaw on his BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show and admitted he is ''over'' talking about it.

He said: ''It's been talked about so much I'm over it already.''

Although he may have moved on from the pictures, Grimmy pointed out to Orlando that when his name his typed into search engine Google it is the second search term that comes up.

Informing the 'Unlocked' star that the infamous incident will live forever online, Orlando replied: ''Great man, fantastic, thank you ... My poor son! He's got a lot to live up to ... I broke the internet.''

Just as he's not bothered about getting naked on vacation, Orlando insists he's happy to strip off full on screen if the role requires full-frontal nudity.

The British heartthrob admitted: ''I'm not really worried about getting my bits and bobs out [on screen].''

Orlando previously admitted he was surprised to see the photos of himself in full bloom with bikini-clad pop star Katy, 32, as the pair had enjoyed five days ''completely alone''.

He said: ''It was extremely surprising. I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen. I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days with nothing around us.

''So I had a moment of feeling free ... What can I tell you?''