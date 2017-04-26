Orlando Bloom admits he is ''over'' talking about his naked paddle boarding trip with ex-girlfriend Katy Perry but accepts the paparazzi photographs ''broke the internet'' when they were released.
Orlando Bloom accepts he ''broke the internet'' by paddle boarding naked on vacation.
The 40-year-old actor - who has six-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - was photographed enjoying a trip out on the board totally nude with his now ex-girlfriend Katy Perry in Italy in August 2016.
Orlando was quizzed about the unforgettable images during an interview with Nick 'Grimmy' Grimshaw on his BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show and admitted he is ''over'' talking about it.
He said: ''It's been talked about so much I'm over it already.''
Although he may have moved on from the pictures, Grimmy pointed out to Orlando that when his name his typed into search engine Google it is the second search term that comes up.
Informing the 'Unlocked' star that the infamous incident will live forever online, Orlando replied: ''Great man, fantastic, thank you ... My poor son! He's got a lot to live up to ... I broke the internet.''
Just as he's not bothered about getting naked on vacation, Orlando insists he's happy to strip off full on screen if the role requires full-frontal nudity.
The British heartthrob admitted: ''I'm not really worried about getting my bits and bobs out [on screen].''
Orlando previously admitted he was surprised to see the photos of himself in full bloom with bikini-clad pop star Katy, 32, as the pair had enjoyed five days ''completely alone''.
He said: ''It was extremely surprising. I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen. I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days with nothing around us.
''So I had a moment of feeling free ... What can I tell you?''
Feige thinks a "new thing" could be on the horizon.
The Netflix original series is in hot waters with mental health experts.
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...
Using the basic plot from the Alexandre Dumas novel, this film diverges wildly by adding...
D'Artagnan has always dreamt of becoming a Musketeer but being too young he's never been...