Orlando Bloom urged his ex-girlfriend Katy Perry to paddle board naked with him, but she was ''not in the mood''.

The 'Roar' hitmaker - who dated the 40-year-old actor for 15-months before they split earlier this year - has admitted her former beau encouraged her to spontaneously strip off in the middle of the sea with him during their romantic holiday to Sardinia last year, although she point blank refused.

Speaking about the unforgettable moment the 'Troy' star - who has six-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - was pictured naked while they were out in the sea, the 32-year-old singer told KIIS FM's 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show': ''He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was just like, It's one of those things where I was like, 'oh nah'.

''And I was just not in the mood''

Although Katy didn't want to add a spark of excitement into their romance on that particular occasion, she has admitted she was more than happy to let her hair down on their private boat.

She added: ''You know when you're dating someone sometimes, it's exciting to be like, 'Oh should we try and make out over here in this place?' or what have you. I saved it for the boat.''

Katy believes her ex-boyfriend still went ahead and took his kit off because he wanted to ''show off'' to those sunbathing on the beach.

She explained: ''[He was] just trying to show off for all the people back at the shore.''

But Orlando wasn't fazed pictures of him in the buff were leaked and became the trending topic on Twitter, because, after some intensive lessons from his then-partner, he claimed he finally understood what a big deal social media had become.

Katy added: ''All of a sudden, he's like number one trending on Twitter. And he's like, 'I understand Twitter, it's OK.'''

Although Orlando was laid back about the situation and the aftermath, Katy has joked she needed ''a lot of therapy'' to get over the ordeal.