Oritse Williams feels like his is ''back home'' and the ''future is bright'' now JLS have reunited.

The boy band - comprised of Oritse, Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - announced on Tuesday (12.02.20) they are reforming for a tour, seven years after they split in 2013 and the 33-year-old singer is looking forward to starting a ''new chapter'' with the support of his ''brothers'' having been acquitted of rape last year following a three-year battle to clear his name.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''The past is behind me and this is a beautiful new chapter. The future is bright again.

''Being back with my brothers is the most amazing thing. They've been incredibly supportive over the past few years and now I feel like I'm back home.

''They really put their arms around me and we're inspired for this new phase.

''I'm blessed to have them -- we're brothers through thick and thin, the best and the hardest times.

''That's when you know who the people are that truly love and support you.

''The worst part was that being in the public eye means my personal life is out there for all to see. It's the worst thing about fame.''

The 'Beat Again' hitmaker hopes his comeback from the ''darkest days'' of his life will inspire others.

He added: ''For me it's about if anyone can take anything from what I've been through that might be inspirational for them.

''I've had the darkest days, but I want people to say, 'You know what, no matter how dark your days may get or how much adversity you may face, you can rise above it and in the end they can overcome all obstacles'.''

Meanwhile, Marvin insisted the reunion is currently about ''nostalgia'' and the quartet are not currently thinking about making new music.

He said: ''This tour is all about nostalgia, it's all about celebrating ten years since we did our first ever tour. If anything more comes of the reunion after the tour, then so be it.

''You're going to come to this show, it's going to be like where we left off, except my hairline's got a bit thinner, but we're not ruling anything out.''