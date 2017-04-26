Electronic pioneers Orbital are reuniting.

Founders Paul and Phil Hartnoll have finally decided to put their sibling rivalry behind them and perform three festival shows this summer.

The EDM duo originally parted ways in 2004, but split for a second time in 2012 after ''four great years''.

Paul hadn't spoken to Phil for five years after that split, but was desperate for a reunion despite them hating one another.

They have reunited several times over the years with their last breakup coming in October 2014, when they announced they were ''hanging up their iconic torch-glasses and parting ways for the final time''.

However, the 'Tension' hitmakers - who have a career spanning more than two decades - are set to perform at Forbidden Fruit in Dublin, Ireland, Hertfordshire's Standon Calling and the Blue Dot Festival at Jodrell Bank in Manchester over the coming months.

Paul says it is ''great'' to have his ''old job back''.

Speaking about their reunion, he told The Sun Online:

''It doesn't feel like that. It's passed in the blink of an eye. The last time we stopped was 2012. However, the time has been filled with solo gigs, solo albums, film scores, so never a dull moment. To be honest, it's nice to have my old job back.''

Despite their disagreements over the years, Paul says that it was just a matter of letting things work themselves out before getting back to work.

He explained: ''It's been five years of growing older and wiser. It's always great to have a break. Leaving problems to sort themselves out, solving those riddles. At that time we couldn't work together any more, I was tired and couldn't see a way forward so I ploughed on with my own project and then found the head space to look at Orbital again. The vibrancy never died it just needed pausing and then reinvigorating when the time was right.''

Their last record was 2012's 'Wonky' and they are also said to be working on new music.