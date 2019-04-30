Oprah Winfrey won't return to acting.

The 65-year-old media mogul has ''dabbled'' in acting before and most recently starred in 'A Wrinkle in Time' last year opposite Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, but has said it's unlikely she'll ever take on a film role again, as acting doesn't ''feed her soul'' any more.

Asked if she'd take on any more roles, she said: ''No, it doesn't feed me anymore. But I think to be really, really good at it, you've got to do it a lot. You've got to work at it. And it's got to be something that you have true passion about. I don't think it's something you can dabble in. It was fun to be Mrs. Which [in 'A Wrinkle in Time', and I did that because I wanted to go to New Zealand and wear the costumes. But no, it doesn't feed my soul anymore.''

And although she's not planning to act again any time soon, Oprah did reveal she has been considering returning to the interview chair for a series with Apple, whom she recently signed a multi-faceted deal with.

But if she does make a comeback as an interviewer, the former 'Oprah Winfrey Show' host says it won't be a regular thing, and she would just make one-off exceptions for people she feels interested in, such as presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who she calls ''Butta.''

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''I don't want to be in a daily rhythm of trying to come up with people to interview, but when there are people who are of the culture - like, last year, I would've wanted to sit down and have a conversation with Christine Blasey Ford. Right now, I'd probably want to sit down and talk to Butta. I'd like to see what's up with Butta.''