Oprah Winfrey believes she and Stedman Graham ''wouldn't be together'' if they'd have gotten married.

The 63-year-old actress and talk show host has been with her partner for more than 30 years, but has said she's never considered tying the knot with him because she believes their relationship would be over if they tried to live as a married couple.

She said: ''Nobody believes it, but it's true. The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, 'What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?' And the answer is: 'We wouldn't be together.' We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world.''

And the 'Selma' actress added that Steadman - whom she began dating in 1986 - has a very ''traditional'' view of a married household, which Oprah insists she would never ''fit in'' with.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: ''His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.''

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Oprah admitted she has no regrets about never having children, as she doesn't believe she would have made a good parent.

The star - who did give birth to a son when she was just 14, but he died in hospital a few weeks later - said: ''I didn't want babies. I wouldn't have been a good mom for babies. I don't have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that's a quick stage!''

And the 'A Wrinkle In Time' actress doesn't feel as though she's missed out on being a mother, because she believes she is ''a mother to the world's children.''

She added previously: ''When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world's children.

''Love knows no boundaries. It doesn't matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20. If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.''