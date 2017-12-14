Oprah Winfrey will be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at next year's Golden Globes.

The 63-year-old actress and TV presenter - who has her own cable TV network, magazine and production company - will be handed the accolade after making ''an incredible impact on the world of entertainment''.

Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), said: ''As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today.

''Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honour is well deserved especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards.''

Oprah took to Twitter to thank the Golden Globes for naming her as the latest recipient of the accolade.

She tweeted: ''What an honor. (sic)''

The news was announced by Morgan Freeman - who received the prize in 2012 - on the HFPA's 'Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special'.

Oprah is best known for hosting and producing talk show 'The Oprah Winfrey Show', which aired for 25 series from 1986 to 2011.

The Hollywood star has also appeared in several movies, including 1985's 'The Color Purple' - for which she received Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress - and 2013's 'The Butler'.

She will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Robin Williams, Harrison Ford, Audrey Hepburn, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Denzel Washington, Lucille Ball, Martin Scorsese, Barbra Streisand, Michael Douglas, and Robert De Niro, who have also previously won the award.

Seth Meyers will host the 75th annual Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 7, 2018.