Oprah Winfrey is set to go on tour to help people create lasting change in their lives, as she says people need to ''heal'' themselves so they can then work on ''healing the world''.
Oprah Winfrey is set to go on tour to help people create lasting change in their lives.
The 65-year-old media mogul will embark on her '2020 Vision Tour' later this year in collaboration with WW, which she hopes will help people to ''heal'' themselves so they can then work on ''healing the world''.
Explaining the reason behind her tour, she said: ''I'm also worried about the state of where we are. How can you live in this world and not be? But I believe that each person has the opportunity to offer the gift of their own higher level of consciousness. You can only heal the world when you are healed yourself.''
Oprah also spoke about her own health and wellness routine, and said that whilst she isn't a fan of exercise, she still makes sure to keep fit.
She added during an appearance on the 'Today' show: ''Here's the thing about exercise, I still hate it so much. But I do it.''
The 'A Wrinkle In Time' star's decision to partner with weight loss program WW for the tour comes as she's been eating healthily for many years, and in 2018 even launched her own line of low calorie frozen pizzas.
The tasty treats were made with a crust that is one-third cauliflower, to add a ''nutritious twist'' to the freezer staple.
She said at the time: ''Pizza is a favourite, fun and easy food to share with family and friends. I am always looking to add a nutritious twist to my foods, so we made part of the crust in my new pizza with cauliflower while maintaining that classic, cheesy pizza flavour you and your family love.''
Also in 2018, Oprah invested in True Food Kitchen, which was started by Sam Fox and Anti-Inflammatory Diet pioneer Dr. Andrew Weil in 2008.
The star said she was very excited by what the business was trying to achieve with its menus and principles and wanted to part of the ''company's future''.
She previously said: ''I love bringing people together over a good meal. When I first dined at True Food Kitchen, I was so impressed with the team's passion for healthy eating and, of course, the delicious food, that I knew I wanted to be part of the company's future.''
