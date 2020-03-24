Oprah Winfrey's partner has moved into their guesthouse.

The 66-year-old media mogul asked Stedman Graham not to stay with her in their main house as a precautionary measure because she is still not fully recovered from pneumonia so doesn't want to risk catching coronavirus, especially because her long-term companion has been travelling recently.

She revealed on Instagram live: ''Stedman is at the guest house. You all know I had pneumonia late last year and you can still hear the raspiness in my throat sometimes.

''And I just got off antibiotics last week and so Stedman was late to the party. Stedman didn't arrive from Chicago until Thursday and he was speaking in St. Louis on Saturday and he's been on planes.''

Oprah had insisted it was important to take action before Stedman returned home from his trip.

She said: ''[He] was like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?' And I was like, 'You ain't coming in here and sleeping in my bed. It doesn't work that way... Social distancing doesn't mean you can go sleep in a bed with someone after you got off American Airlines.' We can not play those games.''

The couple have worked out a system which sees Oprah leave meals for Stedman and he's happy to comply if he means the 'Wrinkle in Time' star stays ''safe''.

She explained: ''I leave food on the doorstep...He's happy to have me safe. We just take him dinner and we take him breakfast.''

During her period of self-quarantine, Oprah is trying to ''stay healthy'' and has been aiming to drink ''eight glasses of water a day''.

She quipped: ''All the fun stuff.''