American TV host Oprah Winfrey has revealed she has lost 40 lbs. courtesy of her Weight Watchers diet.
The 62-year-old TV star has revealed that her new-look figure is the result of her Weight Watchers diet, explaining that she has managed to shed her excess weight without feeling ''deprived'' of her favourite treats.
Oprah - whose weight struggle is well known - explains in a new ad: ''Since I've started Weight Watchers, I've lost over 40 lbs. I can honestly tell you, I struggle no more.''
Oprah also insisted that despite the success of her diet, she has never felt like she's had to deny herself any of her most-loved foods.
She shared: ''I'm eating everything I love - tacos, pasta. I've never felt deprived.''
Oprah joined Weight Watchers in August 2015 and by January this year had managed to shed as much as 26 lbs. through healthy eating.
And in May 2016, the TV host decided to increase her dedication to the cause, vowing to record at least 10,000 steps a day every day in a bid to lose even more weight.
She told PEOPLE: ''I try to do something every day that allows me to feel active, and I don't make myself crazy about it.
''I just know that movement and flexibility, particularly the older you get, is what makes you feel alive. So I don't want to just be alive, I want to feel it.''
Earlier this year, Oprah explained how her weight loss has changed her relationship with Stedman Graham, her long-time partner.
Oprah - who is a shareholder in Weight Watchers - said: ''I would like him to pick me up and carry me to the pool.
''I've lost enough weight, he can pick me up and carry me to the pool. I can straddle him without breaking his back.''
