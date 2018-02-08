Oprah Winfrey has claimed that Reese Witherspoon showed signs of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal broke.

The 41-year-old actress spoke out about her own experiences with the disgraced producer after the initial allegations against him were reported in October last year, and her 'A Wrinkle In Time' co-star Oprah has revealed that when the claims were first made, she and many other actresses were showing signs of the mental health condition, which manifests itself after a traumatic experience.

Oprah said: ''I was on set with Reese Witherspoon, who has since spoken out ... and some other actresses, who haven't spoken out, so I won't say who they were, and this was like two days after the Harvey scandal had broken in 'The New York Times'.

''Everyone, including Reese - I've said this to her - was acting like, I was seeing some of the girls at my school behave, who were suffering from PTSD. Everybody was acting like they were afraid and they were having the conversation.''

The 64-year-old media proprietor also detailed how Reese would ''tear up'' whenever someone mentioned Weinstein's name, and was left unable to sleep for days after the claims made against him brought back troubling memories of her own alleged experience.

Speaking with Selma Hayek as part of her Super Soul Sunday Conversation special, Oprah said: ''And I remember Reese saying, 'Oh god, this is just so upsetting. And someone mentions his name, I start tearing up. And every time I hear someone else speak, it just causes me to be upset and I haven't slept in two days.' So I said, 'Jeez, you guys are suffering from PTSD. Did something happen to you?' Nobody said anything at the time.''