Oprah Winfrey is grateful her mother is ''now at peace''.

The 64-year-old media mogul's mom Vernita Lee passed away on Thanksgiving (22.11.18) at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the age of 83, and the talk show legend has now thanked fans for their support and sympathy after the news was made public.

Oprah shared a family photo on Instagram and wrote: ''Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee's passing. It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at peace.''

Vernita - who worked as a housekeeper throughout her life - has already been laid to rest at a private funeral.

As well as Oprah, Vernita is survited by her other daughter, Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, four grandchildren - Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton and Andre Brown - and four great grandchildren - Jaxon Praise Perez, Chai Theresa Perez, Donovan Hayes and Trinity Hayes.

Vernita gave birth to Oprah at the age of 14, shortly after meeting the 'Wrinkle in Time' star's father. But she subsequently moved to Milwaukee to become a maid, meaning the American icon was raised by her grandmother.

The duo had a distant relationship until later in Oprah's life, and they eventually appeared together on the star's eponymous talk show in 1990.

Meanwhile, Vernita's son Jeffrey Lee passed away in 1989, while her third daughter, Patricia Lee Lloyd, died in 2003.

During a TV interview, Vernita revealed how her faith in God helped her through the death of her two children.

She shared: ''I'm a Christian lady, and if you're a Christian person, it helps you to deal with situations like that.''

Vernita also spoke of how proud she was of Oprah.

She said: ''I loved her the way that she loves people now.''