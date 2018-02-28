Oprah Winfrey has praised herself for being ''supportive'' of her friends, and admitted she takes tips on friendship from her own close pal Gayle King.
The 64-year-old media star is well liked throughout Hollywood and there are several stars who would love to have her as a best friend, but Oprah believes there is one defining quality that makes her such a good pal to all her loved ones.
When asked what she thinks makes her a good friend, she said: ''I am so supportive of whoever or whatever you want to do or be. I am just there for you. There is no competition.''
Amongst her friends, Oprah counts Gayle King as one of her closest, and says she even takes tips on how to be a friend from noting the kind of pal Gayle is to her.
She added to E! News: ''If I am your friend never a hint of jealousy. And the same thing with my friend Gayle. I've actually modelled being a friend after the friend that Gayle has been to me.
''I want to be the same friend to everyone that [Gayle's] been to me so that no matter what happens to you so and even if I ain't got no job and you got the best job, I am just so happy for you! I want my friends to soar ... the sky isn't even the limit.''
Oprah got to show off her friend skills recently too, as she bought n exquisite handmade book case for her 'A Wrinkle In Time' co-star Mindy Kaling after the birth of her baby daughter Katherine in December.
Mindy revealed: ''I got a call from my assistant. She said, 'Oprah's assistant contacted me, she'd like to drop off a present.' I'm thinking, that's so nice, like, probably flowers. I had a kid, I'm a single mom. That's really nice Oprah remembered.
'''Two men are going to be coming to your house, they said, with a U-Haul truck'.
''All you want in life is to hear that two men in a U-Haul truck are coming to your house because Oprah sent them.
''I was supposed to go to work that day [but I was like], I gotta be here.
''They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained 100 of the classic essential books in children's literature. And I held my baby up to it and I said, 'Did you see what Miss Winfrey did for you?'
''Each book has 'Katherine's Book Club' on it.''
