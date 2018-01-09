Oprah Winfrey has claimed she defines herself as a ''spiritual being''.

The 63-year-old media proprietor has insisted she prides herself on being ''grounded'' by her spiritual beliefs, and believes that all people are ''spiritual beings'' living a ''human experience'', rather than the other way around.

When asked how she defines herself, she said: ''We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience. I really define myself as someone whose really grounded in the essence of my own spirituality and trying to connect that to my humanity every day.''

The 'A Wrinkle In Time' star also admitted the quality she values most in people is kindness, as she believes everyone has the ability to be kind to one another.

Speaking to the February issue of O magazine, she said: ''The unique quality that I love most about others is kindness, and it takes nothing to be kind.''

Recently, Oprah made headlines after a speech she gave at the Golden Globe awards sparked speculation that she would run for president in the 2020 election.

In her powerful speech, Oprah spoke about press freedom, racism and sexual abuse before receiving a standing ovation with her closing words about the future.

She said: ''I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!

''And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'me too' again.''

And her longterm partner Stedman Graham later revealed that she would ''absolutely'' run for president.

He said: ''It's up to the people. She would absolutely do it.''