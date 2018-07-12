Oprah Winfrey has invested in True Food Kitchen.

The 64-year-old media mogul has made the move to buy equity in the American restaurant chain, which was started by Sam Fox and Anti-Inflammatory Diet pioneer Dr. Andrew Weil in 2008.

Oprah is very excited by what the business is trying to achieve with its menus and principles and wants to part of the ''company's future''.

Speaking to USA Today, she said: ''I love bringing people together over a good meal. When I first dined at True Food Kitchen, I was so impressed with the team's passion for healthy eating and, of course, the delicious food, that I knew I wanted to be part of the company's future.''

True Food currently has 23 restaurants across the US and Oprah first visited True Food Kitchen in Santa Monica, with her friend Bob Greene, a celebrity fitness trainer.

Shortly afterwards, the 'A Wrinkle In Time' actress contacted bosses at the company and invited CEO Christine Barone to dine with her at her Montecito estate so she could discuss her possibly investing in the business.

Barone told The Republic: ''We discussed the future of True Food Kitchen and our strategy, and our goals to bring this way of eating to more people,''

''I get excited any time anyone is interested in True Food Kitchen, so I was certainly incredibly excited that she loved our brand and wanted to part of our brand. Her involvement is really key to growth and success as we move forward, and we're excited for her to be on board. She'll really be providing insight as an incredibly successful business woman ... We're looking forward to all she will bring to our team.''

True Food Kitchen's aim is to double the amount of restaurants it is currently operating by 2021 and Oprah - who is a spokesperson for Weight Watchers - will be on hand to help with her business expertise as well as her investment.

