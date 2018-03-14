Oprah Winfrey is ''honoured'' people want her to run for President.

The 64-year-old television personality received a standing ovation when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes awards ceremony in January and the speech left many calling for Oprah to run for office.

And while the media mogul was flattered by the comments, she insists she will ''definitely'' not be campaigning for presidency.

Speaking on 'Lorraine' on Wednesday (14.03.18), to promote her new film 'A Wrinkle in Time', Oprah said: ''That is a definite no, because you know as we talk about this film and how all the 'Mrs' are trying to get Meg, the main character, to understand and listen to the voice inside of herself and I believe everybody has that.

''And you know, regardless whether there are a thousand people telling to do something, you know for yourself what feels like the right thing to do.

''I recognise I have a voice in the world and I feel very honoured and that people trust me with some level of moral authority that I feel like I have been on the right track.

''But it doesn't feel like politics is the way that I want to exercise that voice. I kinda like my life. I have a very nice life I don't want to ruin it.''

The film industry is currently going through a change as more and more women and men are joining the Time's Up and #MeToo movements - campaigns set up to combat sexual harassment and misconduct - and Oprah thinks there is no going back.

She said: ''We've move forward and once people have learnt to speak up for themselves and show the rest of the world that you can speak to, you can never go back.''

Oprah was joined on the show by her co-stars Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon.

And Mindy, 38, admitted she found both Oprah's speech and Reese's involvement in Time's Up incredibly powerful, especially as she's now a mother to daughter Katherine, who was born in December.

She said: ''That's why it's so inspiring what Reese [Witherspoon] is doing with the Times Up movement and Oprah's speech at the Golden Globes because you don't realise until someone gives word to it.

''You know, it wasn't until Oprah was speaking in her speech that you realise, 'Wow the climate that my daughter is raised in is going to be so completely different to what I've become used to'.

''You know, I'm used to a complete lack of representation for people who look like me in TV and film, I am used to not getting paid as much as men, I'm used to a crew on a movie being such a small percentage of women and even smaller percentage of women of colour, and that's not just in our industry, I think that's' everywhere.''