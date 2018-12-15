Oprah Winfrey doesn't want to host the Oscars, after previous host Kevin Hart stepped down from the role amid controversy over past homophobic tweets.
Oprah Winfrey doesn't want to host the Oscars.
The 64-year-old media mogul is known for her work as the host of her eponymously titled talk show, but has said she isn't looking to fill in as the host of the Academy Awards in 2019 after Kevin Hart - who was previously lined up for the prestigious job - quit the position following the controversy that arose when his previous homophobic tweets were resurfaced.
When asked by TMZ if she would consider hosting the Oscars if the Academy were to ask her, Oprah simply said: ''No.''
'Get Hard' star Kevin, 39, stepped down as host after past homophobic tweets he'd posted re-emerged, and said he didn't want to be a ''distraction''.
He tweeted: ''I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.
''I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. (sic)''
And although the role won't be going to the 'A Wrinkle In Time' star, former host Whoopi Goldberg has suggested the job go to 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Ken Jeong.
Responding to the comments Whoopi recently made on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Ken said: ''I was just so flattered that Whoopi had even said that.
''I didn't even know she was gonna go on 'Colbert'. I just saw her on 'The View' yesterday morning, and, off camera, she was really serious about it. Like, 'You know, you should host,' and 'I'm gonna talk to the Academy,' and it was so lovely, you know, coming from her.''
Ken also admitted he'd relish the opportunity to host the annual awards show.
He said: ''If they asked me to be an on-set medic for it, I'd be glad.
''I think the Academy has done an amazing job in kind of just trying to get more representation on screen ... and I really think, with the success of 'Crazy Rich Asians', 'Black Panther' and so many amazing movies right now, and so much diversity that is in these amazing movies, it's exciting. It makes me so proud and excited to call myself an actor.''
