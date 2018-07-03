Media icon Oprah Winfrey is the cover star of the August 2018 edition of British Vogue.
The 64-year-old talk show host has been photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for the feature for the elite fashion publication, which sees her don a custom-made gown by designer Stella Mccartney
The star will be styled by Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, with hair by Nicole Mangrum and Malcolm Edwards, and make-up by Derrick Rutledge.
The 'A Wrinkle In Time' actress will also wear white-and-yellow-diamond and emerald earrings by Buccellati.
The TV personality discuses issues of race, gender, her royal wedding appearance and her passion for politics in the rare one-on-one interview with writer Decca Aitkenhead.
In a preview of the article, Oprah admits that she made a mix-up with her Stella McCartney gown she had on order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on May 19.
She told Decca: ''[the dress] looked white, not cream. I Googled, 'Can you wear white to a wedding? Answer: 'No, don't risk it.''
And she also spoke about The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry's empowering sermon at the ceremony.
She said: ''It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love. Reverend Curry was right!''
The August issue of British Vogue will be available on newsstands from Friday (06.07.18)
