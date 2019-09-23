Oprah Winfrey recently battled pneumonia.

The 65-year-old media mogul revealed this week that she was recently diagnosed with the infection - in which the air sacs in the lungs become inflamed and fill with fluid or pus - and whilst she's back to full health now, she has described the condition as ''serious''.

Recalling the day she received her diagnosis, she said: ''[My doctor] puts a stethoscope here [over her heart] and I see the 'Oh s**t' face. It's like, 'Oh my, something's wrong with you,' and I can see it, and he didn't hide it. I said, 'I told you it sounds like a rattlesnake in there.' He said, 'You must immediately cancel everything.' I've never canceled anything in my life. I work when I'm sick. He said, 'You can't fly anywhere for a month' and then he had 18 vials of blood drawn and I thought, this must be serious because I saw his face.

Thankfully, Oprah recovered after a week of being on antibiotics, and says her doctor was so pleased to see she had made a full recovery, that he asked her for a hug.

She added during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Monday (23.09.19): ''He called me every day to make sure I was using the inhaler and taking the right antibiotics, and when I walked in and I was better, he thanked me three times for getting better, and said, 'Can I have a hug?' And I could tell he was like, 'Not on my watch is this going to happen.' ''

Oprah isn't the only star to have battled pneumonia recently, as Whoopi Goldberg was diagnosed with the illness earlier this year, and was told she had a ''30 per cent chance'' of dying after being hospitalised as a result.

Her pulmonologist Martin Greenberg said in May: ''She had a chance of dying of 30 per cent, 1 in 3.''

Whilst her physician Jorge Rodriguez added: ''She was gasping for air.

''She couldn't breathe.

''Her teeth were chattering, she was obviously in what we call rigors [uncontrollable shivers].''