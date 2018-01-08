Oprah Winfrey's long-term partner thinks she would ''absolutely'' run for president.

The 63-year-old star received a standing ovation for her powerful speech as she picked up the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement honour at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (07.01.18), prompting many to urge her to run for office and now Stedman Graham - who she has been in a relationship with since 1986 - thinks it's something she's keen to do.

He told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ''It's up to the people. She would absolutely do it.''

The 'Selma' star's best friend, Gayle King, praised her pal for her ''incredible'' speech.

She said: ''I thought that speech was incredible. I got goosebumps.''

And Oprah also won praise from tablemates Eva Longoria and Keith Urban.

Eva exclaimed: ''That speech!''

Keith replied: ''It was more of an exultation.''

The 'Wrinkle in Time' star also received a strong reaction on Twitter, with John Stamos simply sharing the hashtag ''#Oprah2020'' - which became a trending topic - and Sarah Silverman writing, ''Oprah/Michelle 2020''.

'Hidden Figures' star Janelle Monae wrote: ''When your PASTOR is also your PRESIDENT . @Oprah . Thank you . #TIMESUP #goldenglobes (sic)''

Meanwhile, Evan Rachel Wood was reduced to tears by the speech.

She posted: ''And now I'm crying. Thank you @Oprah for nailing it once again.(sic)''

And Patricia Arquette wrote: ''@Oprah Hitting it outta the park! Congratulations to a well deserved honor! (sic)''

In her powerful speech, Oprah spoke about press freedom, racism and sexual abuse before receiving a standing ovation with her closing words about the future.

She said: ''I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!

''And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'me too' again.''