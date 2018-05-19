Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba have arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.
Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba are among the first guests to arrive at the royal wedding.
TV mogul Oprah was spotted arriving at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor just before 10am on Saturday (19.05.18), for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Actor Idris Elba and his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre arrived at the same time as Oprah, making their way into the chapel almost two hours before the ceremony is due to begin.
James Blunt and Harry's uncle Earl Spencer were also spotted in the crowd.
Other celebrities reported to be on the guest list include George and Amal Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham.
Meanwhile, Meghan's royal title was revealed on the morning of the nuptials.
Queen Elizabeth conferred a Dukedom on her grandson, Harry, 33, and after he marries Meghan, 36, the former 'Suits' actress will receive her own title, the Duchess of Sussex.
Kensington Palace announced the new title on Twitter, just hours before the pair tie the knot.
The palace said in a statement: ''The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.
''Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.''
Harry's father Prince Charles is set to walk Meghan down the aisle after her father, Thomas Markle, withdrew from attending the ceremony after undergoing heart surgery.
Kensington Palace previously confirmed: ''Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
One of the finest biopics in recent memory, this drama manages to present someone as...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
This biographical documentary about disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong feels eerily gentle compared to filmmaker Alex...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
This beautifully assembled documentary traces the creation of Paul Simon's seminal 1986 album Graceland, focussing...