One Direction will face off against Zayn Malik at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

The group's video 'History' and their former bandmember Zayn's debut solo single 'Pillowtalk' have both been nominated in the Best British Video category, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony at The O2 in London on February 22.

Adele ('Send My Love...to your new lover'), Calvin Harris Ft Rihanna ('This Is What You Came For'), Clean Bandit Ft Anne-Marie and Sean Paul ('Rockabye'), Coldplay ('Hymn For The Weekend'), James Arthur ('Say You Won't Let Go'), Jonas Blue ('Fast Car'), Little Mix Ft Sean Paul ('Hair') and Tinie Tempah Ft. Zara Larsson ('Girls Like') have been nominated in the same category.

Zayn has also been nominated for British Single of the Year for 'Pillowtalk' and speaking about his single, former bandmate Louis Tomlinson said: ''With 'Pillowtalk', he's just absolutely smashed it.''

Zayn's competitors in the category include Clean Bandit Ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie ('Rockabye'), Tinie Tempah Ft. Zara Larsson ('Girls Like'), Jonas Blue Ft. Dakota ('Fast Car'), James Arthur ('Say You Won't Let Go'), Alan Walker ('Faded'), Coldplay ('Hymn for the Weekend'), Calum Scott ('Dancing on my Own'), Little Mix ('Shout Out To My Ex') and Calvin Harris Ft. Rihanna ('This is What You Came For').

David Bowie - who passed away in January 2016 after a secret battle with cancer - has been nominated for British Male Solo Artist, alongside Craig David, Skepta, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka.

Bowie's second posthumous nomination comes in the Mastercard Album of the Year category for 'Blackstar'.

And Ellie Goulding will compete against Lianne La Havas, Anohni, Nao and Emeli Sande for British Female Solo Artist.

Anne-Marie, Skepta, Rag'N'Bone Man, Blossoms and Stormzy are up for British Breakthrough Act, while Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Radiohead, The 1975 and Little Mix are up for British Group.

In total Little Mix have received three nominations, leading the way alongside Skepta, who has the same amount.

Bowie, The 1975, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Calvin Harris, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah and Coldplay all have two nominations each, while the late Leonard Cohen has received his first BRIT Award nomination in the International Male Solo Artist category.

And siblings Beyonce and Solange Knowles - who both released new albums in 2016 - will go head-to-head in the International Female Solo Artist category.

Jason Iley, BRITs Chairman said: ''The 2017 BRIT nominations reflect a diverse and rich year in music both in the UK and internationally. Huge artists from the past, present and future are represented. From pop, to indie, to grime, to rock; it's a brilliant and varied roll call of talent - a fantastic showcase for what's happening in music right now.''

The nominees for the BRIT Awards 2017, in association with MasterCard, were announced live on ITV on 'The BRITs Are Coming' TV show on Saturday (14.01.17), with performances from nominated acts Craig David, Christine and the Queens, Calum Scott and Rag'n'Bone Man.

Apple Music is the official music streaming and download partner for The BRIT Awards 2017, presenting the Best British Female and Male categories.

BRIT Awards 2017 Nominations:

MasterCard British Album of the Year

The 1975 - 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It'

David Bowie - 'Black Star'

Kano - 'Made in the Manor'

Michael Kiwanuka - 'Love & Hate'

Skepta - 'Konnichiwa'

British Single of the Year

Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'

Clean Bandit Ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'

Tinie Tempah Ft. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'

Jonas Blue Ft. Dakota - 'Fast Car'

James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'

Alan Walker - 'Faded'

Coldplay - 'Hymn for the Weekend'

Calum Scott - 'Dancing on my Own'

Little Mix - 'Shout Out To My Ex'

Calvin Harris Ft. Rihanna - 'This is What You Came For'

British Male Solo Artist

Craig David

Skepta

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

British Female Solo Artist

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Anohni

Nao

Emeli Sande

British Group

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Radiohead

The 1975

Little Mix

International Group

Twenty One Pilots

A Tribe Called Quest

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Skepta

Rag'N'Bone Man

Blossoms

Stormzy

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

Christine And The Queens

Beyonce

British Video

Adele - Send My Love (to your new lover)

Calvin Harris Ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit - 'Rockabye'

Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend'

James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'

Jonas Blue Ft. Dakota - 'Fast Car'

Little Mix Ft. Sean Paul - 'Hair'

One Direction - 'History'

Tinie Tempah - 'Girls Like'

Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'

Critics' Choice Award

Rag'N'Bone Man