One Direction have thanked fans for their continued support as they celebrate eight years as a band.

The 'History' hitmakers - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and former member Zayn Malik - were formed by Simon Cowell on 'The X Factor' in 2010, and went on an indefinite break five years later.

However, on Monday (23.07.18) their Twitter profile came alive with the band tweeting the lyrics to their hit songs with the hashtag #8YearsOfOneDirection.

Liam wrote: #8YearsOfOneDirection what an incredible 8 years it's been with my brothers! Thank you to all the fans that are still supporting and following our journeys. Love LP [sic]''

Whilst Louis added to his own Twitter account how he couldn't believe how time has flown by, writing: ''#8YearsOfOneDirection Where has the time gone!? Thank you so much to every single person who's ever supported us. Big love! [sic]''

Many fans have speculated that the social media celebration could lead to the 'What Makes You Beautiful' group reuniting.

Since announcing their hiatus in 2015, all members have launched solo careers.

Liam previously said that if they ever decide to reunite in the future, it would be likely they'd all perform one another's solo songs.

He said: ''For me the only way One Direction could better themselves from going to playing stadiums - like where else do you play? - is to manage to be, you know, like 'The Avengers', like we're successful on our own.

''Like if Iron Man wants to go and deal with someone, he just deals with them.

''He doesn't call up Hulk and be like 'oh, whatever' unless he really needs him.

''So my thing is, why aren't we like that?

''Like, we should go and boss it on our own and then when we do the show it can be like 'yeah, yeah, just sit down there boys, I'll sing a bit of 'Slow Hands'', you know what I mean? Imagine that?''