The boy band stars have beaten out soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest paid European celebrities on a new Forbes list.

Even though Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne spent 2016 focusing on solo projects, they still topped the list after raking in $110 million (£90 million) over the past 12 months.

This includes cash from the end of their On The Road Again tour and endorsement deals with Pepsi and Colgate.

Ronaldo comes in second with earnings of $88 million (£72 million) and Adele is at three with $80.5 million (£66 million).

Tennis aces Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, The Rolling Stones, DJ Calvin Harris, Sir Paul MCCartney, U2, and chef Gordon Ramsay also make the top 10.