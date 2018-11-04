Olly Murs thinks dating apps are ''judgemental'' and he'd rather meet someone ''organically''.
The 34-year-old singer - who dated property manager Francesca Thomas for three years until 2015 - is currently single but is keen to meet someone ''organically'' as he doesn't want to make judgements simply based on people's looks.
He told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I'm single and enjoying life, but I have been going on dates.
''I have tried a celebrity dating app but I found it really shallow and judgmental swiping for people, saying yes or no.
''That's not the kind of person I am so I didn't really enjoy it.
''I'd rather meet someone organically.
''But I think the one might have got stuck on a bus that hasn't stopped yet!''
Olly recently admitted he is worried he'll miss out on having a child because his career makes it so difficult to date.
He said: ''I'd be scared to miss out on fatherhood and being a parent and having a family - I'd hate to miss out on that.
''If I can meet the right person it would be an incredible thing to do.
I'd like to think I'd be an incredible father and husband.
''The only reason why I don't go out on dates is because I am too worried about the paps and I don't like being pictured out drinking and partying.
''That's not fair why can't I go on a date with a girl? I feel I've got to be under pressure every time I go on a date - it's frustrating. ''
The 'That Girl' hitmaker says he ''just wants to meet a nice girl'' but is concerned that some of his romantic interests may be put off is they see him going out with other women.
He said: ''I just want to meet a nice girl, go for a drink and not be worried about the after effects.
''Three or four days later I might go on a date with someone else - because I am dating to see what's happening.
''Then it's a confusing situation. The girl I have already planned to see goes 'You were on a date last week' but that's what you do when you are dating! You are trying to figure out who is who, it's impossible.''
