Olly Murs thinks dating apps are ''judgemental''.

The 34-year-old singer - who dated property manager Francesca Thomas for three years until 2015 - is currently single but is keen to meet someone ''organically'' as he doesn't want to make judgements simply based on people's looks.

He told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I'm single and enjoying life, but I have been going on dates.

''I have tried a celebrity dating app but I found it really shallow and judgmental swiping for people, saying yes or no.

''That's not the kind of person I am so I didn't really enjoy it.

''I'd rather meet someone organically.

''But I think the one might have got stuck on a bus that hasn't stopped yet!''

Olly recently admitted he is worried he'll miss out on having a child because his career makes it so difficult to date.

He said: ''I'd be scared to miss out on fatherhood and being a parent and having a family - I'd hate to miss out on that.

''If I can meet the right person it would be an incredible thing to do.

I'd like to think I'd be an incredible father and husband.

''The only reason why I don't go out on dates is because I am too worried about the paps and I don't like being pictured out drinking and partying.

''That's not fair why can't I go on a date with a girl? I feel I've got to be under pressure every time I go on a date - it's frustrating. ''

The 'That Girl' hitmaker says he ''just wants to meet a nice girl'' but is concerned that some of his romantic interests may be put off is they see him going out with other women.

He said: ''I just want to meet a nice girl, go for a drink and not be worried about the after effects.

''Three or four days later I might go on a date with someone else - because I am dating to see what's happening.

''Then it's a confusing situation. The girl I have already planned to see goes 'You were on a date last week' but that's what you do when you are dating! You are trying to figure out who is who, it's impossible.''