Olly Murs wouldn't date a celebrity because it would cause him ''anxiety''.

The 'Troublemaker' hitmaker - who previously dated model-and-presenter Melanie Sykes - is too ''private'' to cope with the attention of a high profile relationship, though he is keen to settle down with the right person, who he wants to make him feel ''alive''.

He said: ''Listen, the day I put a ring on someone I want it to be for the right reasons and the right person.

''Not only do I bring out the best in them, but that person brings out the best in me. I want someone who makes me feel alive when I'm around them.

''I know that's not going to last forever, but I want to be in a relationship where I feel it's the right one, and that takes time sometimes.

''Hats off to anyone who can date someone in the public eye.

''I'd feel uncomfortable because I'm a private person, I don't know if I'd cope with it.

''Dating someone in the celeb world gives me anxiety.''

The 34-year-old singer - who hasn't been in a serious relationship since splitting from Francesca Thomas in 2015 - admitted he would ''love'' to be a parent one day but insisted he doesn't feel any ''pressure'' to get married and start a family any time soon.

He added to The Sun Online: ''A few people who are married have said to me recently, 'Olly don't get married, stay single until the last minute.

''But of course I'd love to get married and have kids. I think I'd be a great dad.

''I love being around my nephews all the time, they are the best thing ever.

''To be a dad someday... I'd really enjoy it. A boy and a girl would be great - but just being in a relationship would be great at some point too.

''We'll see what happens. There's no pressure for me though.''