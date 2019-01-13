Olly Murs didn't feel able to be himself when he presented ' The X-Factor'.

The 34-year-old singer has admitted he was ''restricted'' on the singing reality show and confessed that he feels much more comfortable and ''able to be me'' while appearing on 'The Voice', adding that we live in a society that ''encourages'' individuality.

In an interview with OK magazine, he said: ''When I was doing 'The X Factor' as a host I wasn't able to be me.

''I was restricted. Now I can be me and we are in a society that encourages you to be yourself and not what other people want you to be.''

The 'Trouble' hitmaker will join fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am on the panel, and the 'It's Not Unusual' legend has insisted that working with the group has kept him feeling youthful.

He added: ''They definitely keep me young. Music keeps me young. ''

Black Eyed Peas star Will has appeared on every season of 'The Voice' since it began in 2012 and the 43-year-old star doesn't think the show has anything to worry about with the arrival of BBC's new show 'The Greatest Dancer'.

He explained: ''If you remember two years ago we were asked about Gary Barlow and his show and who was going to win. We've been here before and the cast is smoking.''

Although the former Black Eyed Peas member isn't concerned with competing, he wished his good friend Cheryl - who is a mentor on the new programme - good luck and assured that there are no hard feelings between the two.

He said: ''I wish her the best because she's a sweetheart and she deserves the best.''