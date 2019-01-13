'The Voice' star Olly Murs didn't feel able to be himself when he presented ' The X-Factor', and he feels much more comfortable on the rival singing competition.
Olly Murs didn't feel able to be himself when he presented ' The X-Factor'.
The 34-year-old singer has admitted he was ''restricted'' on the singing reality show and confessed that he feels much more comfortable and ''able to be me'' while appearing on 'The Voice', adding that we live in a society that ''encourages'' individuality.
In an interview with OK magazine, he said: ''When I was doing 'The X Factor' as a host I wasn't able to be me.
''I was restricted. Now I can be me and we are in a society that encourages you to be yourself and not what other people want you to be.''
The 'Trouble' hitmaker will join fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am on the panel, and the 'It's Not Unusual' legend has insisted that working with the group has kept him feeling youthful.
He added: ''They definitely keep me young. Music keeps me young. ''
Black Eyed Peas star Will has appeared on every season of 'The Voice' since it began in 2012 and the 43-year-old star doesn't think the show has anything to worry about with the arrival of BBC's new show 'The Greatest Dancer'.
He explained: ''If you remember two years ago we were asked about Gary Barlow and his show and who was going to win. We've been here before and the cast is smoking.''
Although the former Black Eyed Peas member isn't concerned with competing, he wished his good friend Cheryl - who is a mentor on the new programme - good luck and assured that there are no hard feelings between the two.
He said: ''I wish her the best because she's a sweetheart and she deserves the best.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.