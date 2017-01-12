The 32-year-old popstar was driving through Manchester, England, with his parents when a girl waved at him from her car. Olly then wound down his window and waved back, leading to the young fan "screaming and stuff".

It was at this point that the girl's father turned into a "psycho driver" and the pursuit began across the U.K. city.

"They followed us through the whole city. It was quite scary," Olly told The Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column. "They were going through red lights, cutting up traffic – it was crazy."

Since initially finding fame on British talent show The X Factor back in 2009, Olly has enjoyed massive musical success with catchy hits such as Heart Skips a Beat, Dance With Me Tonight and Demi Lovato duet Up.

With an increased profile comes fans who verge on obsessive, such as the woman who broke into his hotel room in Doncaster, England, and sprawled across the bed waiting for Olly to return.

"She wasn't naked or anything. She was just like 'Hi'. It was too weird," Olly laughed.

He now makes sure he checks his hotel rooms thoroughly for any fans who may have managed to get inside.