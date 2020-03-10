Olly Murs still wants to reunite with his twin brother Ben.

The sibling duo famously fell out when Olly missed Ben's wedding to compete in 'The X Factor' semi-finals in 2009 and the 'Troublemaker' singer admits he is keen to improve his relationship with his brother, who has since fallen out with their parents and sister Fay.

Speaking about how people reacted to Olly getting emotional on 'The Voice' as he encountered twins on 'The Voice UK', he told The Sun Online: ''A lot of people were reaching out to me who had brothers or sisters or family members and they said that I'm in the same position and seeing you tonight has made me want to have that change. I still want to make that change with my brother.''

Meanwhile, Olly previously admitted he ''misses'' his estranged twin brother and he felt it was a ''shame'' he and Ben are no longer close.

Speaking on 'The Voice UK', he told co-star Sir Tom Jones: ''We had a big argument. I feel like the next time I'm going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don't want that to be the case. I've got no idea where he lives. It's a shame - even more so for my mum. And I do miss having my twin with me. We had these two different personalities but we just had this bond ... It brings back memories when I see twins. When we were kids we used to sing all the time.''

Following the family feud, Ben opted to take on his wife's surname Hart in order to distance himself from his estranged sibling.