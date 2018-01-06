Olly Murs is making it his New Year's resolution to meet a girl who ignores the headlines about his love life.

The 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker - who has recently been romantically linked to Mel Sykes - wants to find love in 2018 but finds it ''difficult'' to find the right one.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''My New Year's resolution is to meet a girl who doesn't read the newspapers or any of the headlines about my love life. That would just be amazing, to find someone who doesn't know who I am. It's difficult for me. Even though I am a pop star I'm really just a normal, genuine guy who lives a very normal life with my normal friends.''

Olly and Mel reportedly fell for each other after being introduced through a mutual friend.

A source said of the romance at the time: ''Mel loves a younger man and really fell for Olly when he got into shape late last year. They were initially introduced through a mutual friend. They started texting for ages and some of the messages ended up getting quite saucy.

''They were bonding over her fitness programme. He was a fan of her gym selfies and thought that she had an amazing body. Olly was getting in shape at the time and Mel really loved his new fit bod. They ended up meeting for a date and have had a whole series of secret dates at his house where she will sometimes stay overnight.''