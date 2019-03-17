Olly Murs wants a ''reunion'' with Stacey Solomon and Joe McElderry.

The 34-year-old singer was runner-up to Joe on the 2009 series of 'The X Factor', while the 'Loose Women' panellist came third, and the 'Troublemaker' hitmaker wants to team up with them to mark 10 years since they found fame.

Speaking to heat magazine, he said: ''I've seen Stacey quite a bit now she does 'Loose Women' - she's amazing.

''I haven't seen Joe in a long time but I follow him on Instagram and I see what he's getting up to.

''It'd be great to do a reunion of the class of 2009. It would be great to relive some old memories, as I didn't document anything on that show.

''It sounds ridiculous, but back then we didn't really have iPhones and people weren't doing what we do now.''

As a result of his own experiences, Olly urges his contestants on 'The Voice' to enjoy their stint in the spotlight as much of possible and do their best to document the highlights.

He added: ''I tell 'The Voice' contestants to try and enjoy these moments as much as they can and to video things because these are moments you can really look back on and go, 'Wow, what an experience.' ''

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' singer doesn't do a lot to plan for his future because he never knows what could happen.

He said: ''To the annoyance of my management and the people around me, I really try and live in the moment more than the future or the past.

''I've got stuff coming up this year but I don't really want to know what's going to happen.

''Not to dampen the mood, but your life can go so quikly - you've just got to live in the moment and enjoy it.

''There's no point me worrying what I'm doing at the weekend or next month or in six months time because in this industry anything can happen.

''Before I did 'The Voice', I was going to go travelling to Asia for three months and then before I'd even booked the flights I got 'The Voice'. You just never know, so I don't want to plan.''