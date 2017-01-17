Olly Murs' feud with his twin brother has led Ben to scrap the surname linking him to the family.

The 32-year-old pop star has been at loggerheads with his sibling for years and Ben has now decided to take the drastic measure of adopting his wife's surname, Hart, in a bid to further distance himself from the Murs family, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Olly and Ben's bitter feud dates back to 2009, when Ben called the chart-topping pop star a ''self-obsessed sell out'' after he skipped his best man duties at his brother's wedding to appear on the semi-final of 'The X Factor'.

And Olly's mother revealed earlier this month that she was left on the verge of a breakdown after her son Ben disowned their family.

Vickylynn shared: ''The difficulties we've had with Ben are complex, but it had nothing to do with 'X Factor'. Deep down, I think Ben knows that. I never expected anything like this to happen to us because we're such a tight-knit family.

''It was such a shock it made me ill. I even thought I had MS - I had to use a walking stick because my legs were so weak. I also couldn't work. I was on the verge of a breakdown.''

Despite the family feud, Vickylynn insisted she still loves her son and has promised to defend him, regardless of whether he reconciles his differences with Olly or not.

She recently said: ''I'm much better now, but my heart is broken ... Ben's broken my heart, and his dad's, but I will not hear anything against him; I don't think he understands what he's done. I'll go on loving him and sticking up for him until I die.''

Meanwhile, Olly has also insisted he would welcome Ben back with open arms if he decided he wanted to return to the family fold.

He said: ''We don't speak to my twin brother and that's been extremely difficult. Long before 'X Factor', there were problems between Ben and his girlfriend and our family. He made the decision not to speak to the family ... but the door's always open for him to come back.''