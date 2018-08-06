Olly Murs will release a new album this year.

The 'You Don't Know Love' hitmaker's record label's president, David Dolliomore of RCA Records, has revealed they are aiming for the 34-year-old star to put out the follow-up to his 2017 LP '24HRS' before 2018 is out, as they want to use ''clever marketing and digital campaigns'' to make sure Olly does well with streaming as well as CD formats.

David explained to MusicWeek magazine ''He [Olly] just puts great records out.

''He does have a more physical audience, but with clever marketing campaigns and digital campaigns, who knows? It might stream bucket-loads - we've just got to wait and see how the audience reacts.''

The 'Thinking of Me' hitmaker - who came second on the sixth series of 'The X Factor' in 2009 - has reached number one in the UK with four out of five of his albums, with the exception of his debut self-titled LP, which made it to number one in 2010.

The pop star revealed in September last year that he was going on hiatus until the end of 2017.

Olly had a busy year on the road touring his fifth studio album and promoting his singles - including chart smash 'Unpredictable' which he recorded with Louisa Johnson, his fellow 'X Factor' alumnus who supported him on tour.

The hunky star said he planned three months of ''relaxing'' and not going into the studio or even thinking about new songs.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said at the time: ''I've had a great year, my tours have been brilliant - I did my arena tour, then my summer tour, and it was all fantastic, Louisa was a brilliant support act for me. But now it's just about relaxing. I'm off now for the rest of the year, no new music.''

Olly just wanted to be at home and spend some quality time with his family and friends.

He added: ''I'm just gonna chill out and enjoy my time at home.''