Olly Murs has suggested there may have been ''something'' between him and Melanie Sykes following rumours of a romance between the pair.

The 33-year-old singer responded to speculation he had a relationship with 47-year-old TV star Melanie, and while he dismissed claimed they'd been together for ''a year'', he did suggest there had been more to it than just friendship but is adamant they're just good pals now.

After being asked about his love live on Friday's episode (05.01.18) of 'Loose Women', he was asked if anything happened between the pair.

He coyly said: ''I am single, yeah ... Mel's amazing, we're great friends. The rumours we were dating for a year are untrue ... There might have been something but that's all.''

Olly and Melanie have previously traded compliments over social media, and on one occasion, Melanie posted a picture of Olly's track 'Flaws' and captioned it: ''Love this track @ollymurs you sound like an angel makes me want to cry x (sic)''

The comment prompted Olly - who has not been in a serious relationship since splitting from his long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas in 2015 - to respond by saying: ''Awwww thanks babe (sic)''

Olly has joined the coaching panel on 'The Voice', and also faced a game of Snog, Marry, Avoid involving his fellow judges Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am.

He laughed: ''I'd snog Will, why not? That'd be fun. I think I would avoid Sir Tom. I think he'd be too much to handle, he's a legend. and I'd definitely marry Jennifer, she's amazing.''