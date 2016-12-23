The Troublemaker singer took to Twitter to post a shot with his Mercedes-Benz in the background, which looks like it may have crashed into a hedge. In the selfie, Olly is grimacing as a man can be seen leaning into the rear door of the vehicle trying to fix the car. A Mercedes-Benz customer service van is parked next to it.

"Not a good morning so far," he tweeted followed by a red, angry face emoji and one of a monkey covering its eyes.

Olly, 32, doesn't seem be having much luck with the vehicle - he took to Instagram around June (16) to share a similar selfie in which he is pulling the same expression, wearing the same jacket, and reporting an issue with the same car, which was on the back of a tow truck on that occasion.